HDFC Life Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,576.76 crore, up 37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19,576.76 crore in December 2022 up 37% from Rs. 14,289.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 315.91 crore in December 2022 up 14.76% from Rs. 275.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.33 crore in December 2022 down 34.89% from Rs. 296.94 crore in December 2021.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2021.

HDFC Life shares closed at 590.55 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.44% returns over the last 6 months and -9.07% over the last 12 months.