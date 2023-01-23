English
    HDFC Life Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,576.76 crore, up 37% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HDFC Life Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19,576.76 crore in December 2022 up 37% from Rs. 14,289.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 315.91 crore in December 2022 up 14.76% from Rs. 275.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.33 crore in December 2022 down 34.89% from Rs. 296.94 crore in December 2021.

    HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2021.

    HDFC Life shares closed at 590.55 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.44% returns over the last 6 months and -9.07% over the last 12 months.

    HDFC Life Insurance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14,402.2213,137.8912,125.92
    Other Operating Income5,174.549,784.222,163.34
    Total Income From Operations19,576.7622,922.1114,289.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost799.40692.39510.23
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.937.07-21.32
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18,665.3021,990.9913,624.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.99231.66175.84
    Other Income80.3465.16121.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax193.33296.82296.94
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax193.33296.82296.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax193.33296.82296.94
    Tax230.4925.8919.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-37.16270.93277.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items353.0758.09-1.74
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period315.91329.02275.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates315.91329.02275.28
    Equity Share Capital2,149.182,149.102,024.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves10,453.5510,133.456,990.90
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.481.531.36
    Diluted EPS1.481.531.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.481.531.36
    Diluted EPS1.481.531.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

