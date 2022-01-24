HDFC Life Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 387.07 crore, up 34.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 387.07 crore in December 2021 up 34.98% from Rs. 286.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 275.28 crore in December 2021 up 4.49% from Rs. 263.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 277.70 crore in December 2021 up 4.61% from Rs. 265.46 crore in December 2020.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.30 in December 2020.

HDFC Life shares closed at 641.45 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.12% returns over the last 6 months and -8.43% over the last 12 months.