HDFC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43,916.98 crore, up 13.8% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Housing Development Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 43,916.98 crore in September 2022 up 13.8% from Rs. 38,590.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,553.48 crore in September 2022 up 24.64% from Rs. 5,258.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,178.43 crore in September 2022 up 24.65% from Rs. 11,375.03 crore in September 2021.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 36.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 29.11 in September 2021.

HDFC shares closed at 2,508.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and -13.39% over the last 12 months.

Housing Development Finance Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43,916.98 23,183.42 38,590.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43,916.98 23,183.42 38,590.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 554.71 539.22 536.94
Depreciation 149.57 149.68 88.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 461.26 514.48 444.09
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28,732.89 9,943.19 26,247.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14,018.55 12,036.85 11,273.99
Other Income 10.31 9.90 12.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14,028.86 12,046.75 11,286.66
Interest 8,761.89 7,687.84 6,683.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5,266.97 4,358.91 4,602.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5,266.97 4,358.91 4,602.82
Tax 1,178.34 969.95 1,108.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,088.63 3,388.96 3,493.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,088.63 3,388.96 3,493.83
Minority Interest -489.41 -265.41 -412.46
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2,954.26 2,185.05 2,176.64
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6,553.48 5,308.60 5,258.01
Equity Share Capital 363.47 362.89 361.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.06 29.26 29.11
Diluted EPS 35.90 29.09 28.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.50 29.26 29.11
Diluted EPS 35.90 29.09 28.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
