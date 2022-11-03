HDFC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43,916.98 crore, up 13.8% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43,916.98
|23,183.42
|38,590.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43,916.98
|23,183.42
|38,590.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|554.71
|539.22
|536.94
|Depreciation
|149.57
|149.68
|88.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|461.26
|514.48
|444.09
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28,732.89
|9,943.19
|26,247.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14,018.55
|12,036.85
|11,273.99
|Other Income
|10.31
|9.90
|12.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14,028.86
|12,046.75
|11,286.66
|Interest
|8,761.89
|7,687.84
|6,683.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,266.97
|4,358.91
|4,602.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,266.97
|4,358.91
|4,602.82
|Tax
|1,178.34
|969.95
|1,108.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,088.63
|3,388.96
|3,493.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,088.63
|3,388.96
|3,493.83
|Minority Interest
|-489.41
|-265.41
|-412.46
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2,954.26
|2,185.05
|2,176.64
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6,553.48
|5,308.60
|5,258.01
|Equity Share Capital
|363.47
|362.89
|361.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.06
|29.26
|29.11
|Diluted EPS
|35.90
|29.09
|28.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.50
|29.26
|29.11
|Diluted EPS
|35.90
|29.09
|28.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited