    HDFC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43,916.98 crore, up 13.8% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Housing Development Finance Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43,916.98 crore in September 2022 up 13.8% from Rs. 38,590.84 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,553.48 crore in September 2022 up 24.64% from Rs. 5,258.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,178.43 crore in September 2022 up 24.65% from Rs. 11,375.03 crore in September 2021.

    HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 36.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 29.11 in September 2021.

    HDFC shares closed at 2,508.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and -13.39% over the last 12 months.

    Housing Development Finance Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations43,916.9823,183.4238,590.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43,916.9823,183.4238,590.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost554.71539.22536.94
    Depreciation149.57149.6888.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies461.26514.48444.09
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28,732.899,943.1926,247.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14,018.5512,036.8511,273.99
    Other Income10.319.9012.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14,028.8612,046.7511,286.66
    Interest8,761.897,687.846,683.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,266.974,358.914,602.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5,266.974,358.914,602.82
    Tax1,178.34969.951,108.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,088.633,388.963,493.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,088.633,388.963,493.83
    Minority Interest-489.41-265.41-412.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2,954.262,185.052,176.64
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6,553.485,308.605,258.01
    Equity Share Capital363.47362.89361.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.0629.2629.11
    Diluted EPS35.9029.0928.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.5029.2629.11
    Diluted EPS35.9029.0928.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

