HDFC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43,916.98 crore, up 13.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43,916.98 crore in September 2022 up 13.8% from Rs. 38,590.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,553.48 crore in September 2022 up 24.64% from Rs. 5,258.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,178.43 crore in September 2022 up 24.65% from Rs. 11,375.03 crore in September 2021.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 36.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 29.11 in September 2021.

HDFC shares closed at 2,508.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and -13.39% over the last 12 months.