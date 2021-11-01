HDFC Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38,590.84 crore, up 13.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38,590.84 crore in September 2021 up 13.23% from Rs. 34,082.97 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,258.01 crore in September 2021 up 14.31% from Rs. 4,599.68 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,375.03 crore in September 2021 down 4.18% from Rs. 11,871.56 crore in September 2020.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 29.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 26.03 in September 2020.

HDFC shares closed at 2,844.70 on October 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.05% returns over the last 6 months and 47.07% over the last 12 months.