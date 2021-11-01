MARKET NEWS

HDFC Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38,590.84 crore, up 13.23% Y-o-Y

November 01, 2021 / 08:52 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Housing Development Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 38,590.84 crore in September 2021 up 13.23% from Rs. 34,082.97 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,258.01 crore in September 2021 up 14.31% from Rs. 4,599.68 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,375.03 crore in September 2021 down 4.18% from Rs. 11,871.56 crore in September 2020.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 29.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 26.03 in September 2020.

HDFC shares closed at 2,844.70 on October 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.05% returns over the last 6 months and 47.07% over the last 12 months.

Housing Development Finance Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations38,590.8430,990.6234,082.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations38,590.8430,990.6234,082.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost536.94548.67368.76
Depreciation88.3787.4089.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies444.09686.54479.44
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses26,247.4518,637.2821,370.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11,273.9911,030.7311,774.73
Other Income12.676.517.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11,286.6611,037.2411,782.21
Interest6,683.846,626.607,518.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,602.824,410.644,263.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4,602.824,410.644,263.87
Tax1,108.99984.33870.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,493.833,426.313,392.98
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,493.833,426.313,392.98
Minority Interest-412.46-269.75-435.73
Share Of P/L Of Associates2,176.641,884.611,642.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5,258.015,041.174,599.68
Equity Share Capital361.64361.15359.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.1127.9326.03
Diluted EPS28.8027.6425.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.1127.9326.03
Diluted EPS28.8027.6425.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #HDFC #Housing Development Finance Corporation #Results
first published: Nov 1, 2021 08:44 pm

