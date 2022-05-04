HDFC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,046.58 crore, down 1.94% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35,046.58
|31,297.72
|35,738.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35,046.58
|31,297.72
|35,738.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|518.87
|477.63
|507.74
|Depreciation
|153.28
|89.87
|89.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|407.73
|504.78
|721.31
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21,446.73
|18,580.07
|22,983.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,519.97
|11,645.37
|11,436.81
|Other Income
|13.17
|9.97
|15.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,533.14
|11,655.34
|11,452.28
|Interest
|6,924.86
|6,995.05
|6,665.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,608.28
|4,660.29
|4,786.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,608.28
|4,660.29
|4,786.29
|Tax
|1,164.23
|952.14
|1,034.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,444.05
|3,708.15
|3,751.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,444.05
|3,708.15
|3,751.37
|Minority Interest
|-433.65
|-331.58
|-319.36
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2,448.11
|2,460.43
|1,918.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6,458.51
|5,837.00
|5,350.02
|Equity Share Capital
|362.60
|362.20
|360.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|35.66
|32.27
|29.69
|Diluted EPS
|35.42
|31.79
|29.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|35.66
|32.27
|29.69
|Diluted EPS
|35.42
|31.79
|29.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited