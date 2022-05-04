 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HDFC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,046.58 crore, down 1.94% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Housing Development Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 35,046.58 crore in March 2022 down 1.94% from Rs. 35,738.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,458.51 crore in March 2022 up 20.72% from Rs. 5,350.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,686.42 crore in March 2022 up 9.92% from Rs. 11,541.45 crore in March 2021.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 35.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 29.69 in March 2021.

HDFC shares closed at 2,264.00 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.93% returns over the last 6 months and -6.39% over the last 12 months.

Housing Development Finance Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 35,046.58 31,297.72 35,738.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35,046.58 31,297.72 35,738.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 518.87 477.63 507.74
Depreciation 153.28 89.87 89.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 407.73 504.78 721.31
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21,446.73 18,580.07 22,983.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12,519.97 11,645.37 11,436.81
Other Income 13.17 9.97 15.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12,533.14 11,655.34 11,452.28
Interest 6,924.86 6,995.05 6,665.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5,608.28 4,660.29 4,786.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5,608.28 4,660.29 4,786.29
Tax 1,164.23 952.14 1,034.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,444.05 3,708.15 3,751.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,444.05 3,708.15 3,751.37
Minority Interest -433.65 -331.58 -319.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2,448.11 2,460.43 1,918.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6,458.51 5,837.00 5,350.02
Equity Share Capital 362.60 362.20 360.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.66 32.27 29.69
Diluted EPS 35.42 31.79 29.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.66 32.27 29.69
Diluted EPS 35.42 31.79 29.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #HDFC #Housing Development Finance Corporation #Results
first published: May 4, 2022 01:18 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.