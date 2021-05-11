HDFC Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35,738.39 crore, up 115.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35,738.39 crore in March 2021 up 115.29% from Rs. 16,600.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,350.02 crore in March 2021 up 29.97% from Rs. 4,116.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,541.45 crore in March 2021 up 2.88% from Rs. 11,217.93 crore in March 2020.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 29.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 22.01 in March 2020.

HDFC shares closed at 2,531.35 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.41% returns over the last 6 months and 52.63% over the last 12 months.