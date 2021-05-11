MARKET NEWS

HDFC Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35,738.39 crore, up 115.29% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Housing Development Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 35,738.39 crore in March 2021 up 115.29% from Rs. 16,600.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,350.02 crore in March 2021 up 29.97% from Rs. 4,116.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,541.45 crore in March 2021 up 2.88% from Rs. 11,217.93 crore in March 2020.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 29.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 22.01 in March 2020.

HDFC shares closed at 2,531.35 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.41% returns over the last 6 months and 52.63% over the last 12 months.

Housing Development Finance Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations35,738.3939,259.0616,600.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations35,738.3939,259.0616,600.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost507.74500.35317.34
Depreciation89.1790.5284.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies721.31625.981,309.42
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22,983.3626,045.713,787.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11,436.8111,996.5011,101.74
Other Income15.478.5331.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11,452.2812,005.0311,133.66
Interest6,665.996,954.487,800.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,786.295,050.553,333.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4,786.295,050.553,333.22
Tax1,034.921,086.54609.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,751.373,964.012,723.87
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,751.373,964.012,723.87
Minority Interest-319.36-547.47-225.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates1,918.011,760.221,617.71
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5,350.025,176.764,116.20
Equity Share Capital360.79360.04346.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.6928.7922.01
Diluted EPS29.4428.7421.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.6928.7922.01
Diluted EPS29.4428.7421.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2021 11:33 am

