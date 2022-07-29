HDFC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23,183.42 crore, down 25.19% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23,183.42
|35,046.58
|30,990.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23,183.42
|35,046.58
|30,990.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|539.22
|518.87
|548.67
|Depreciation
|149.68
|153.28
|87.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|514.48
|407.73
|686.54
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9,943.19
|21,446.73
|18,637.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,036.85
|12,519.97
|11,030.73
|Other Income
|9.90
|13.17
|6.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,046.75
|12,533.14
|11,037.24
|Interest
|7,687.84
|6,924.86
|6,626.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,358.91
|5,608.28
|4,410.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,358.91
|5,608.28
|4,410.64
|Tax
|969.95
|1,164.23
|984.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,388.96
|4,444.05
|3,426.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,388.96
|4,444.05
|3,426.31
|Minority Interest
|-265.41
|-433.65
|-269.75
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2,185.05
|2,448.11
|1,884.61
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5,308.60
|6,458.51
|5,041.17
|Equity Share Capital
|362.89
|362.60
|361.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.26
|35.66
|27.93
|Diluted EPS
|29.09
|35.42
|27.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.26
|35.66
|27.93
|Diluted EPS
|29.09
|35.42
|27.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited