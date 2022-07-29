 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23,183.42 crore, down 25.19% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Housing Development Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 23,183.42 crore in June 2022 down 25.19% from Rs. 30,990.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,308.60 crore in June 2022 up 5.3% from Rs. 5,041.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,196.43 crore in June 2022 up 9.63% from Rs. 11,124.64 crore in June 2021.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 29.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 27.93 in June 2021.

HDFC shares closed at 2,337.55 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.28% returns over the last 6 months and -3.20% over the last 12 months.

Housing Development Finance Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23,183.42 35,046.58 30,990.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23,183.42 35,046.58 30,990.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 539.22 518.87 548.67
Depreciation 149.68 153.28 87.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 514.48 407.73 686.54
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9,943.19 21,446.73 18,637.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12,036.85 12,519.97 11,030.73
Other Income 9.90 13.17 6.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12,046.75 12,533.14 11,037.24
Interest 7,687.84 6,924.86 6,626.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4,358.91 5,608.28 4,410.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4,358.91 5,608.28 4,410.64
Tax 969.95 1,164.23 984.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,388.96 4,444.05 3,426.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,388.96 4,444.05 3,426.31
Minority Interest -265.41 -433.65 -269.75
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2,185.05 2,448.11 1,884.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5,308.60 6,458.51 5,041.17
Equity Share Capital 362.89 362.60 361.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.26 35.66 27.93
Diluted EPS 29.09 35.42 27.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.26 35.66 27.93
Diluted EPS 29.09 35.42 27.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:30 pm
