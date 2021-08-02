HDFC Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30,990.62 crore, up 3.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30,990.62 crore in June 2021 up 3.46% from Rs. 29,953.57 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,041.17 crore in June 2021 up 39.51% from Rs. 3,613.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,124.64 crore in June 2021 down 1.06% from Rs. 11,243.88 crore in June 2020.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 27.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 20.86 in June 2020.

HDFC shares closed at 2,441.15 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.19% returns over the last 6 months and 40.31% over the last 12 months.