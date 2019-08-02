HDFC Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23,124.73 crore, up 17.65% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23,124.73
|28,652.48
|15,855.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|985.22
|Total Income From Operations
|23,124.73
|28,652.48
|16,840.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|830.62
|531.14
|266.11
|Depreciation
|62.56
|32.54
|23.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|895.62
|535.52
|164.54
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9,940.76
|16,047.37
|7,092.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11,395.17
|11,505.91
|9,294.10
|Other Income
|115.09
|165.15
|6.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11,510.26
|11,671.06
|9,300.36
|Interest
|8,206.55
|7,654.82
|5,850.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,303.71
|4,016.24
|3,449.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|3,448.05
|P/L Before Tax
|3,303.71
|4,016.24
|6,897.79
|Tax
|1,039.64
|1,294.41
|1,015.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,264.07
|2,721.83
|5,882.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,264.07
|2,721.83
|5,882.14
|Minority Interest
|-445.34
|-319.30
|-238.53
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1,275.65
|2,089.45
|1,033.45
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,094.38
|4,491.98
|6,677.06
|Equity Share Capital
|345.06
|344.29
|319.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.97
|26.15
|41.69
|Diluted EPS
|17.86
|26.00
|41.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.97
|26.15
|41.69
|Diluted EPS
|17.86
|26.00
|41.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited