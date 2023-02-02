HDFC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41,206.23 crore, up 31.66% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41,206.23
|43,916.98
|31,297.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41,206.23
|43,916.98
|31,297.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|506.09
|554.71
|477.63
|Depreciation
|151.75
|149.57
|89.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|364.95
|461.26
|504.78
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25,255.49
|28,732.89
|18,580.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14,927.95
|14,018.55
|11,645.37
|Other Income
|16.83
|10.31
|9.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14,944.78
|14,028.86
|11,655.34
|Interest
|9,931.79
|8,761.89
|6,995.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,012.99
|5,266.97
|4,660.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,012.99
|5,266.97
|4,660.29
|Tax
|982.69
|1,178.34
|952.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,030.30
|4,088.63
|3,708.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,030.30
|4,088.63
|3,708.15
|Minority Interest
|-402.66
|-489.41
|-331.58
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|3,047.61
|2,954.26
|2,460.43
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6,675.25
|6,553.48
|5,837.00
|Equity Share Capital
|365.35
|363.47
|362.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.59
|36.06
|32.27
|Diluted EPS
|36.22
|35.90
|31.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.59
|22.50
|32.27
|Diluted EPS
|36.22
|35.90
|31.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited