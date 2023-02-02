 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41,206.23 crore, up 31.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Housing Development Finance Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 41,206.23 crore in December 2022 up 31.66% from Rs. 31,297.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,675.25 crore in December 2022 up 14.36% from Rs. 5,837.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15,096.53 crore in December 2022 up 28.53% from Rs. 11,745.21 crore in December 2021.

Housing Development Finance Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41,206.23 43,916.98 31,297.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41,206.23 43,916.98 31,297.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 506.09 554.71 477.63
Depreciation 151.75 149.57 89.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 364.95 461.26 504.78
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25,255.49 28,732.89 18,580.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14,927.95 14,018.55 11,645.37
Other Income 16.83 10.31 9.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14,944.78 14,028.86 11,655.34
Interest 9,931.79 8,761.89 6,995.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5,012.99 5,266.97 4,660.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5,012.99 5,266.97 4,660.29
Tax 982.69 1,178.34 952.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,030.30 4,088.63 3,708.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,030.30 4,088.63 3,708.15
Minority Interest -402.66 -489.41 -331.58
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3,047.61 2,954.26 2,460.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6,675.25 6,553.48 5,837.00
Equity Share Capital 365.35 363.47 362.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.59 36.06 32.27
Diluted EPS 36.22 35.90 31.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.59 22.50 32.27
Diluted EPS 36.22 35.90 31.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited