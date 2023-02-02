HDFC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41,206.23 crore, up 31.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41,206.23 crore in December 2022 up 31.66% from Rs. 31,297.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,675.25 crore in December 2022 up 14.36% from Rs. 5,837.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15,096.53 crore in December 2022 up 28.53% from Rs. 11,745.21 crore in December 2021.