HDFC Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31,297.72 crore, down 20.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31,297.72 crore in December 2021 down 20.28% from Rs. 39,259.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,837.00 crore in December 2021 up 12.75% from Rs. 5,176.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,745.21 crore in December 2021 down 2.9% from Rs. 12,095.55 crore in December 2020.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 32.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 28.79 in December 2020.

HDFC shares closed at 2,612.95 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.13% returns over the last 6 months and -1.73% over the last 12 months.