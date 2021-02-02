HDFC Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39,259.06 crore, up 35.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39,259.06 crore in December 2020 up 35.39% from Rs. 28,996.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,176.76 crore in December 2020 up 34.97% from Rs. 3,835.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,095.55 crore in December 2020 up 10.7% from Rs. 10,926.75 crore in December 2019.

HDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 28.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 22.16 in December 2019.

HDFC shares closed at 2,579.25 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.25% returns over the last 6 months and 14.14% over the last 12 months.