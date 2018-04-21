HDFC Bank's asset quality performance remains largely stable, 10 key takeaways from Q4 results

Country's second largest private sector lender HDFC Bank's January-March quarter earnings matched analyst expectations and even the asset quality performance was stable.

The share price closed at Rs 1,960.95, up 0.98 percent, on Friday ahead of quarterly earnings announced on Saturday.

Here are 10 key takeaways from Q4 results:

Net Profit

After providing Rs 2,495.3 crore for taxation, the bank said it earned a net profit of Rs 4,799.3 crore, an increase of 20.3 percent over Rs 3,990.09 crore reported in the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

NII, other income and operating income boosted profitability, but higher provisions limited growth.

A Reuters poll of analysts estimated net profit to rise by 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,832 crore in Q4.

Net interest Income

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 17.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,657.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2018, from Rs 9,055.1 crore in year-ago quarter.

The growth was driven by average asset growth of 16.9 percent and a core net interest margin for the quarter of 4.3 percent, HDFC Bank said.

The Reuters poll had projected NII to rise 21 percent at Rs 10,877 crore.

Other Income and Operating Profit

Other income (non-interest income) at Rs 4,228.6 crore was 28.4 percent of the net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, which grew by 22.7 percent over Rs 3,446.3 crore reported in the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Operating profit during the quarter increased 21.4 percent to Rs 8,835.66 crore compared to Rs 7,279.40 crore in same quarter last year.

The core cost-to-income ratio for the quarter was at 40.6 percent as against 42.4 percent for the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2017, the bank said.

Asset Quality

Gross non-performing assets were at 1.30 percent of gross advances as on March 2018, as against 1.29 percent as on December 2017 and 1.05 percent as on March 2017.

Net non-performing assets were at 0.4 percent of net advances as on March 2018 against 0.44 percent as of previous quarter.

The bank said it held floating provisions of Rs 1,451 crore as of March 2018.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs increased 4.5 percent sequentially to Rs 8,607 crore but net NPA declined 6.2 percent to Rs 2,601 crore in Q4FY18.

Provisions for Bad Loans

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended March 2018 were Rs 1,541.1 crore, registering an increase of 22 percent year-on-year and 14 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Provisional coverage ratio for the quarter ended March 2018 stood at 69.8 percent, which was improved from 66.3 percent in previous quarter.

Deposits Growth

HDFC Bank's total deposits were at Rs 7,88,771 crore as of March 2018, an increase of 22.5 percent over March 2017.

As of March 2018 current account deposits were at Rs 1,19,283 crore and savings account deposits at Rs 2,23,810 crore grew by 15.6 percent over March 2017.

Credit Growth

Total advances growth was 18.7 percent at Rs 6,58,333 crore as of March 2018 compared to March 2017. This loan growth was contributed by both segments of the bank's loan portfolio with the loan mix between retail:wholesale at 57:43.

Capital Adequacy Ratio

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 14.8 percent at the end of March 2018 against 14.6 percent in March quarter 2017) and 15.5 percent in December quarter 2017.

"Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was at 12.2 percent as of March 2018. Risk-weighted assets were at Rs 8,00,126 crore (as against Rs 6,40,030 crore as at March 2017)," the bank said.

Dividend

The board of directors of the bank recommended a dividend of Rs 13 per share for the year ended March 2018, as against Rs 11 per share for the previous year. This would be subject to approval by the shareholders at the next annual general meeting.

Subsidiaries Performance

Retail broking firm HDFC Securities' total income grew by 42.5 percent to Rs 788.3 crore for the year ended March 2018 compared to previous year. Net profit for the year was Rs 344.4 crore, a growth of 59.5 percent over Rs 215.9 crore in the previous year.

Non-deposit taking non-bank finance company HDB Financial Services' net interest income grew by 36.9 percent to Rs 2,788.9 crore in the year ended March 2018 as against Rs 2,037.2 crore in the previous year. Net profit for the year was Rs 951.7 crore compared to Rs 684.2 crore in previous year, a growth of 39.1 percent.