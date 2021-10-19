MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HDFC Bank Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 17,684.39 crore, up 12.09% Y-o-Y

October 19, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 17,684.39 crore in September 2021 up 12.09% from Rs. 15776.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,834.31 crore in September 2021 up 17.59% from Rs. 7,513.11 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 15,807.29 crore in September 2021 up 14.43% from Rs. 13,813.78 crore in September 2020.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 16.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 13.70 in September 2020.

Close

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,670.30 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.26% returns over the last 6 months and 38.78% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills24,114.9423,592.7323,404.85
(b) Income on Investment6,450.646,493.145,618.39
(c) Int. on balances With RBI690.90302.83841.56
(d) Others96.8994.27112.17
Other Income7,400.796,288.506,092.45
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended13,668.9813,474.0114,200.58
Employees Cost2,967.052,765.582,542.38
Other Expenses6,310.845,394.855,512.68
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies15,807.2915,137.0313,813.78
Provisions And Contingencies3,924.664,830.843,703.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11,882.6310,306.1910,110.28
Tax3,048.322,576.552,597.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8,834.317,729.647,513.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8,834.317,729.647,513.11
Equity Share Capital553.75552.67550.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.0014.0013.70
Diluted EPS15.9013.9013.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.0014.0013.70
Diluted EPS15.9013.9013.60
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA16,346.0717,098.5111,304.60
ii) Net NPA4,755.095,485.801,756.08
i) % of Gross NPA1.351.471.08
ii) % of Net NPA0.400.480.17
Return on Assets %0.500.450.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #HDFC Bank #Results
first published: Oct 19, 2021 09:00 am

