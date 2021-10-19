HDFC Bank Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 17,684.39 crore, up 12.09% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 17,684.39 crore in September 2021 up 12.09% from Rs. 15776.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,834.31 crore in September 2021 up 17.59% from Rs. 7,513.11 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 15,807.29 crore in September 2021 up 14.43% from Rs. 13,813.78 crore in September 2020.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 16.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 13.70 in September 2020.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,670.30 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.26% returns over the last 6 months and 38.78% over the last 12 months.