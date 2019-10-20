App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,515.04 crore, up 14.89% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,515.04 crore in September 2019 up 14.89% from Rs. 11763.41 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,344.99 crore in September 2019 up 26.75% from Rs. 5,005.73 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 11,698.08 crore in September 2019 up 23.4% from Rs. 9,479.95 crore in September 2018.

HDFC Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.50 in September 2019 from Rs. 18.70 in September 2018.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,220.00 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.38% returns over the last 6 months and 24.00% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills22,513.9821,804.6918,827.68
(b) Income on Investment5,091.695,247.795,042.24
(c) Int. on balances With RBI416.42175.2093.58
(d) Others144.19163.91236.06
Other Income5,588.724,970.254,015.59
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended14,651.2414,097.3412,436.15
Employees Cost2,355.072,217.381,909.21
Other Expenses5,050.614,899.884,389.84
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies11,698.0811,147.249,479.95
Provisions And Contingencies2,700.682,613.661,819.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8,997.408,533.587,659.99
Tax2,652.412,965.422,654.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6,344.995,568.165,005.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6,344.995,568.165,005.73
Equity Share Capital547.08546.56543.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.5020.4018.70
Diluted EPS11.5020.2018.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.5020.4018.70
Diluted EPS11.5020.2018.50
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA12,508.1511,768.9510,097.73
ii) Net NPA3,790.953,567.183,028.24
i) % of Gross NPA1.381.401.33
ii) % of Net NPA0.420.430.40
Return on Assets %0.500.460.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 20, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #HDFC Bank #Results

