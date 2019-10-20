HDFC Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,515.04 crore, up 14.89% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,515.04 crore in September 2019 up 14.89% from Rs. 11763.41 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,344.99 crore in September 2019 up 26.75% from Rs. 5,005.73 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 11,698.08 crore in September 2019 up 23.4% from Rs. 9,479.95 crore in September 2018.

HDFC Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.50 in September 2019 from Rs. 18.70 in September 2018.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,220.00 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.38% returns over the last 6 months and 24.00% over the last 12 months.