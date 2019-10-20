HDFC Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,515.04 crore, up 14.89% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|22,513.98
|21,804.69
|18,827.68
|(b) Income on Investment
|5,091.69
|5,247.79
|5,042.24
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|416.42
|175.20
|93.58
|(d) Others
|144.19
|163.91
|236.06
|Other Income
|5,588.72
|4,970.25
|4,015.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|14,651.24
|14,097.34
|12,436.15
|Employees Cost
|2,355.07
|2,217.38
|1,909.21
|Other Expenses
|5,050.61
|4,899.88
|4,389.84
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|11,698.08
|11,147.24
|9,479.95
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2,700.68
|2,613.66
|1,819.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8,997.40
|8,533.58
|7,659.99
|Tax
|2,652.41
|2,965.42
|2,654.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6,344.99
|5,568.16
|5,005.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6,344.99
|5,568.16
|5,005.73
|Equity Share Capital
|547.08
|546.56
|543.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.50
|20.40
|18.70
|Diluted EPS
|11.50
|20.20
|18.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.50
|20.40
|18.70
|Diluted EPS
|11.50
|20.20
|18.50
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|12,508.15
|11,768.95
|10,097.73
|ii) Net NPA
|3,790.95
|3,567.18
|3,028.24
|i) % of Gross NPA
|1.38
|1.40
|1.33
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.42
|0.43
|0.40
|Return on Assets %
|0.50
|0.46
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
