HDFC Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 11,763.41 crore, up 20.62% Q-o-Q

|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|18,827.68
|17,390.73
|15,355.75
|(b) Income on Investment
|5,042.24
|4,589.29
|4,006.46
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|93.58
|332.38
|106.49
|(d) Others
|236.06
|236.58
|201.58
|Other Income
|4,015.59
|3,818.06
|3,605.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|12,436.15
|11,735.41
|9,918.21
|Employees Cost
|1,909.21
|1,810.51
|1,715.77
|Other Expenses
|4,389.84
|4,173.37
|3,824.28
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|9,479.95
|8,647.75
|7,817.92
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,819.96
|1,629.37
|1,476.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7,659.99
|7,018.38
|6,341.73
|Tax
|2,654.26
|2,416.94
|2,190.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,005.73
|4,601.44
|4,151.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,005.73
|4,601.44
|4,151.03
|Equity Share Capital
|543.44
|520.83
|516.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.70
|17.70
|16.10
|Diluted EPS
|18.50
|17.50
|15.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.70
|17.70
|16.10
|Diluted EPS
|18.50
|17.50
|15.90
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|10,097.73
|9,538.62
|7,702.84
|ii) Net NPA
|3,028.24
|2,907.10
|2,596.83
|i) % of Gross NPA
|1.33
|1.33
|1.26
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.40
|0.41
|0.43
|Return on Assets %
|0.46
|0.44
|0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited