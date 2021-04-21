HDFC Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 17,120.15 crore, up 12.6% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 17,120.15 crore in March 2021 up 12.6% from Rs. 15204.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,186.51 crore in March 2021 up 18.17% from Rs. 6,927.69 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 15,532.77 crore in March 2021 up 19.86% from Rs. 12,958.82 crore in March 2020.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 14.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.60 in March 2020.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,411.90 on April 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.34% returns over the last 6 months and 49.25% over the last 12 months.