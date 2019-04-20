HDFC Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,089.49 crore, up 22.82% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|21,019.49
|20,306.29
|16,663.37
|(b) Income on Investment
|5,046.92
|5,319.01
|4,222.64
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|111.50
|98.24
|196.81
|(d) Others
|155.34
|166.72
|238.26
|Other Income
|4,871.21
|4,921.01
|4,228.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|13,243.76
|13,313.51
|10,663.37
|Employees Cost
|2,074.40
|1,967.64
|1,741.20
|Other Expenses
|5,042.70
|4,751.70
|4,309.43
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|10,843.60
|10,778.42
|8,835.66
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,889.22
|2,211.53
|1,541.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8,954.38
|8,566.89
|7,294.56
|Tax
|3,069.26
|2,981.04
|2,495.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,885.12
|5,585.85
|4,799.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,885.12
|5,585.85
|4,799.28
|Equity Share Capital
|544.66
|543.90
|519.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.60
|20.60
|18.50
|Diluted EPS
|21.40
|20.40
|18.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.60
|20.60
|18.50
|Diluted EPS
|21.40
|20.40
|18.30
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|11,224.16
|10,902.86
|8,606.97
|ii) Net NPA
|3,214.52
|3,301.54
|2,601.02
|i) % of Gross NPA
|1.36
|1.38
|1.30
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.39
|0.42
|0.40
|Return on Assets %
|0.51
|0.49
|0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited