HDFC Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,089.49 crore, up 22.82% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,089.49 crore in March 2019 up 22.82% from Rs. 10657.71 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,885.12 crore in March 2019 up 22.63% from Rs. 4,799.28 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 10,843.60 crore in March 2019 up 22.73% from Rs. 8,835.66 crore in March 2018.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 21.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 18.50 in March 2018.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 2,132.30 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.36% returns over the last 6 months and 10.33% over the last 12 months.