you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,089.49 crore, up 22.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,089.49 crore in March 2019 up 22.82% from Rs. 10657.71 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,885.12 crore in March 2019 up 22.63% from Rs. 4,799.28 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 10,843.60 crore in March 2019 up 22.73% from Rs. 8,835.66 crore in March 2018.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 21.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 18.50 in March 2018.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 2,132.30 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.36% returns over the last 6 months and 10.33% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 21,019.49 20,306.29 16,663.37
(b) Income on Investment 5,046.92 5,319.01 4,222.64
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 111.50 98.24 196.81
(d) Others 155.34 166.72 238.26
Other Income 4,871.21 4,921.01 4,228.58
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 13,243.76 13,313.51 10,663.37
Employees Cost 2,074.40 1,967.64 1,741.20
Other Expenses 5,042.70 4,751.70 4,309.43
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 10,843.60 10,778.42 8,835.66
Provisions And Contingencies 1,889.22 2,211.53 1,541.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8,954.38 8,566.89 7,294.56
Tax 3,069.26 2,981.04 2,495.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5,885.12 5,585.85 4,799.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5,885.12 5,585.85 4,799.28
Equity Share Capital 544.66 543.90 519.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.60 20.60 18.50
Diluted EPS 21.40 20.40 18.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.60 20.60 18.50
Diluted EPS 21.40 20.40 18.30
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 11,224.16 10,902.86 8,606.97
ii) Net NPA 3,214.52 3,301.54 2,601.02
i) % of Gross NPA 1.36 1.38 1.30
ii) % of Net NPA 0.39 0.42 0.40
Return on Assets % 0.51 0.49 0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 20, 2019 08:46 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #HDFC Bank #Results

