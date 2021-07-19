HDFC Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 17,008.96 crore, up 8.58% Y-o-Y
July 19, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 17,008.96 crore in June 2021 up 8.58% from Rs. 15665.42 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,729.64 crore in June 2021 up 16.08% from Rs. 6,658.62 crore in June 2020.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 15,137.03 crore in June 2021 up 17.99% from Rs. 12,829.27 crore in June 2020.
HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 14.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 12.10 in June 2020.
HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,522.35 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.65% returns over the last 6 months and 43.27% over the last 12 months.
|HDFC Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|23,592.73
|23,811.63
|24,037.37
|(b) Income on Investment
|6,493.14
|6,166.33
|5,597.64
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|302.83
|314.87
|626.48
|(d) Others
|94.27
|130.76
|116.48
|Other Income
|6,288.50
|7,593.91
|4,075.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|13,474.01
|13,303.44
|14,712.55
|Employees Cost
|2,765.58
|2,678.85
|2,513.44
|Other Expenses
|5,394.85
|6,502.44
|4,398.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|15,137.03
|15,532.77
|12,829.27
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4,830.84
|4,693.70
|3,891.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10,306.19
|10,839.07
|8,937.75
|Tax
|2,576.55
|2,652.56
|2,279.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7,729.64
|8,186.51
|6,658.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7,729.64
|8,186.51
|6,658.62
|Equity Share Capital
|552.67
|551.26
|549.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.00
|14.90
|12.10
|Diluted EPS
|13.90
|14.70
|12.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.00
|14.90
|12.10
|Diluted EPS
|13.90
|14.70
|12.10
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|17,098.51
|15,086.00
|13,773.46
|ii) Net NPA
|5,485.80
|4,554.82
|3,279.96
|i) % of Gross NPA
|1.47
|1.32
|1.36
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.48
|0.40
|0.33
|Return on Assets %
|0.45
|0.50
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited