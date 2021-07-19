HDFC Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 17,008.96 crore, up 8.58% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 17,008.96 crore in June 2021 up 8.58% from Rs. 15665.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,729.64 crore in June 2021 up 16.08% from Rs. 6,658.62 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 15,137.03 crore in June 2021 up 17.99% from Rs. 12,829.27 crore in June 2020.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 14.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 12.10 in June 2020.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,522.35 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.65% returns over the last 6 months and 43.27% over the last 12 months.