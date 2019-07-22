HDFC Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,294.25 crore, up 22.94% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|21,804.69
|21,019.49
|17,390.73
|(b) Income on Investment
|5,247.79
|5,046.92
|4,589.29
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|175.20
|111.50
|332.38
|(d) Others
|163.91
|155.34
|236.58
|Other Income
|4,970.25
|4,871.21
|3,818.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|14,097.34
|13,243.76
|11,735.41
|Employees Cost
|2,217.38
|2,074.40
|1,810.51
|Other Expenses
|4,899.88
|5,042.70
|4,173.37
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|11,147.24
|10,843.60
|8,647.75
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2,613.66
|1,889.22
|1,629.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8,533.58
|8,954.38
|7,018.38
|Tax
|2,965.42
|3,069.26
|2,416.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,568.16
|5,885.12
|4,601.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,568.16
|5,885.12
|4,601.44
|Equity Share Capital
|546.56
|544.66
|520.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.40
|21.60
|17.70
|Diluted EPS
|20.20
|21.40
|17.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.40
|21.60
|17.70
|Diluted EPS
|20.20
|21.40
|17.50
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|11,768.95
|11,224.16
|9,538.62
|ii) Net NPA
|3,567.18
|3,214.52
|2,907.10
|i) % of Gross NPA
|1.40
|1.36
|1.33
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.43
|0.39
|0.41
|Return on Assets %
|0.46
|0.51
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
