HDFC Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,294.25 crore, up 22.94% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,294.25 crore in June 2019 up 22.94% from Rs. 10813.57 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,568.16 crore in June 2019 up 21.01% from Rs. 4,601.44 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 11,147.24 crore in June 2019 up 28.9% from Rs. 8,647.75 crore in June 2018.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 20.40 in June 2019 from Rs. 17.70 in June 2018.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 2,375.65 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.59% returns over the last 6 months and 8.67% over the last 12 months.