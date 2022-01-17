HDFC Bank Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 18,443.48 crore, up 13.03% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 18,443.48 crore in December 2021 up 13.03% from Rs. 16317.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,342.20 crore in December 2021 up 18.08% from Rs. 8,758.29 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 16,775.95 crore in December 2021 up 10.47% from Rs. 15,186.02 crore in December 2020.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 18.70 in December 2021 from Rs. 15.90 in December 2020.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,545.25 on January 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.13% returns over the last 6 months and 5.26% over the last 12 months.