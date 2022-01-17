MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HDFC Bank Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 18,443.48 crore, up 13.03% Y-o-Y

January 17, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 18,443.48 crore in December 2021 up 13.03% from Rs. 16317.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,342.20 crore in December 2021 up 18.08% from Rs. 8,758.29 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 16,775.95 crore in December 2021 up 10.47% from Rs. 15,186.02 crore in December 2020.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 18.70 in December 2021 from Rs. 15.90 in December 2020.

Close

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,545.25 on January 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.13% returns over the last 6 months and 5.26% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills24,895.4924,114.9423,580.69
(b) Income on Investment6,525.826,450.645,831.91
(c) Int. on balances With RBI863.19690.90558.34
(d) Others183.5596.89108.76
Other Income8,183.557,400.797,443.22
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended14,024.5713,668.9813,762.09
Employees Cost3,154.422,967.052,630.12
Other Expenses6,696.666,310.845,944.69
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies16,775.9515,807.2915,186.02
Provisions And Contingencies2,993.983,924.663,414.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13,781.9711,882.6311,771.89
Tax3,439.773,048.323,013.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10,342.208,834.318,758.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10,342.208,834.318,758.29
Equity Share Capital554.24553.75550.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.7016.0015.90
Diluted EPS18.7015.9015.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.7016.0015.90
Diluted EPS18.7015.9015.80
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA16,013.5516,346.078,825.56
ii) Net NPA4,676.774,755.091,015.99
i) % of Gross NPA1.261.350.81
ii) % of Net NPA0.370.400.09
Return on Assets %0.560.500.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #HDFC Bank #Results
first published: Jan 17, 2022 10:00 am

