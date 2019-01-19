App
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 12,576.75 crore, up 21.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 12,576.75 crore in December 2018 up 21.93% from Rs. 10314.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,585.85 crore in December 2018 up 20.32% from Rs. 4,642.60 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 10,778.42 crore in December 2018 up 27.54% from Rs. 8,451.29 crore in December 2017.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 20.60 in December 2018 from Rs. 17.90 in December 2017.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 2,132.30 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.02% returns over the last 6 months and 10.24% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 20,306.29 18,827.68 16,156.61
(b) Income on Investment 5,319.01 5,042.24 4,100.30
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 98.24 93.58 112.38
(d) Others 166.72 236.06 211.98
Other Income 4,921.01 4,015.59 3,869.17
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 13,313.51 12,436.15 10,266.93
Employees Cost 1,967.64 1,909.21 1,691.26
Other Expenses 4,751.70 4,389.84 4,040.96
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 10,778.42 9,479.95 8,451.29
Provisions And Contingencies 2,211.53 1,819.96 1,351.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8,566.89 7,659.99 7,099.85
Tax 2,981.04 2,654.26 2,457.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5,585.85 5,005.73 4,642.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5,585.85 5,005.73 4,642.60
Equity Share Capital 543.90 543.44 518.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.60 18.70 17.90
Diluted EPS 20.40 18.50 17.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.60 18.70 17.90
Diluted EPS 20.40 18.50 17.70
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 10,902.86 10,097.73 8,234.88
ii) Net NPA 3,301.54 3,028.24 2,773.66
i) % of Gross NPA 1.38 1.33 1.29
ii) % of Net NPA 0.42 0.40 0.44
Return on Assets % 0.49 0.46 0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 19, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #HDFC Bank #Results

