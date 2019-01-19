HDFC Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 12,576.75 crore, up 21.93% Y-o-Y

|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|20,306.29
|18,827.68
|16,156.61
|(b) Income on Investment
|5,319.01
|5,042.24
|4,100.30
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|98.24
|93.58
|112.38
|(d) Others
|166.72
|236.06
|211.98
|Other Income
|4,921.01
|4,015.59
|3,869.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|13,313.51
|12,436.15
|10,266.93
|Employees Cost
|1,967.64
|1,909.21
|1,691.26
|Other Expenses
|4,751.70
|4,389.84
|4,040.96
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|10,778.42
|9,479.95
|8,451.29
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2,211.53
|1,819.96
|1,351.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8,566.89
|7,659.99
|7,099.85
|Tax
|2,981.04
|2,654.26
|2,457.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,585.85
|5,005.73
|4,642.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,585.85
|5,005.73
|4,642.60
|Equity Share Capital
|543.90
|543.44
|518.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.60
|18.70
|17.90
|Diluted EPS
|20.40
|18.50
|17.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.60
|18.70
|17.90
|Diluted EPS
|20.40
|18.50
|17.70
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|10,902.86
|10,097.73
|8,234.88
|ii) Net NPA
|3,301.54
|3,028.24
|2,773.66
|i) % of Gross NPA
|1.38
|1.33
|1.29
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.42
|0.40
|0.44
|Return on Assets %
|0.49
|0.46
|0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
