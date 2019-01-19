HDFC Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 12,576.75 crore, up 21.93% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 12,576.75 crore in December 2018 up 21.93% from Rs. 10314.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,585.85 crore in December 2018 up 20.32% from Rs. 4,642.60 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 10,778.42 crore in December 2018 up 27.54% from Rs. 8,451.29 crore in December 2017.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 20.60 in December 2018 from Rs. 17.90 in December 2017.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 2,132.30 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.02% returns over the last 6 months and 10.24% over the last 12 months.