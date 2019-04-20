App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank Q4 meets analyst estimates; 10 key takeaways from results

Not only its PAT but also net interest income and pre-provision operating profit grew by nearly 23 percent each year-on-year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Bank registered healthy earnings for January-March quarter, which were in line with Street expectations. Not only its PAT but also net interest income and pre-provision operating profit grew by nearly 23 percent each year-on-year.

The stock, an index heavyweight, underperformed its closest peer ICICI Bank. It gained more than 7 percent in last three months and 16 percent in three months while ICICI rallied 9 percent and 28 percent in same period, respectively.

Here are 10 key takeaways from its results:

Profit

related news

After providing Rs 3,069.3 crore for taxation, the bank earned a net profit of Rs 5,885.1 crore in Q4, an increase of 22.6 percent over the quarter ended March 2018.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended March 2019 grew by 22.8 percent to Rs 13,089.5 crore YoY, driven by average asset growth of 19.8 percent and a core net interest margin for the quarter of 4.4 percent.

CNBC-TV18 poll estimates for profit were Rs 5,805.3 crore and net interest income Rs 13,043.3 crore for Q4.

Asset Quality

Gross non-performing assets were at 1.36 percent of gross advances as on March 2019, against 1.38 percent as on December 2018 and 1.30 percent as on March 2018.

Net non-performing assets were at 0.4 percent of net advances as on March 2019.

Total provisions (comprising specific provisions, general provisions and floating provisions) were 117 percent of the gross non-performing loans as on March 2019.

Provisions

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended March 2019 were Rs 1,889.2 crore (including specific loan loss provisions Rs 1,431.2 crore) against Rs 1,541.1 crore (including specific loan loss provisions Rs 1,132.5 crore) for the quarter ended March 2018.

Credit Growth

Total advances as of March 2019 were Rs 819,401 crore, an increase of 24.5 percent over March 2018. Domestic advances grew by 24.6 percent over March 2018.

Its domestic retail loans grew by 19 percent and domestic wholesale loans by 31.9 percent. Overseas advances constituted 3 percent of total advances.

Deposits

Total deposits were at Rs 923,141 crore in March 2019, an increase of 17 percent YoY. CASA deposits grew by 14 percent, with savings account deposits at Rs 2,48,700 crore and current account deposits at Rs 1,42,498 crore.

Other Income

Other income (non-interest revenue) at Rs 4,871.2 crore was 27.1 percent of the net revenues for the quarter ended March 2019 and grew by 15.2 percent over corresponding quarter ended March 2018.

The four components of other income were fees and commissions at Rs 3,692.1 crore, as compared to Rs 3,329.7 crore in corresponding quarter of previous year, foreign exchange and derivatives revenue of Rs 403.3 crore (Rs 416.4 crore in corresponding quarter of previous year), gain on revaluation/ sale of investments of Rs 228.9 crore (a loss of Rs 22 crore in corresponding quarter of previous year) and miscellaneous income, including recoveries and dividend, of Rs 546.9 crore (Rs 504.5 crore).

Cost-to-income Ratio

The core cost-to-income ratio for the quarter was at 40.1 percent, as against 40.6 percent for the corresponding quarter ended March 2018.

Capital Adequacy

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 17.1 percent as on March 2019 (14.8 percent as on March 31, 2018) as against a regulatory requirement of 11.025 percent.

Tier 1 CAR was at 15.8 percent as of March 2019 compared to 13.2 percent as of March 2018. Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was at 14.9 percent as of March 2019.

Dividend

The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 15 per share for financial year 2018-19 against Rs 13 per share for previous year.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 05:07 pm

tags #HDFC Bank #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR: Mumbai post 161 on board, Will Rajastha ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Rajkummar Rao to star in Chupke Chupke remake; to essay Dharmendra's p ...

Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Mental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar R ...

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI, courtesy their ...

Abhishek Bachchan shares the most beautiful picture of 'honey' Aishwar ...

Bharat motion poster: Salman Khan unveils his different avatars, share ...

Superstar Rajinikanth says he is ready for the Assembly polls

People Who Smoke Marijuana Weigh Less

Sourav Ganguly Paid 'Highest Australian Honour,' Gets Beer Named After ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs KXIP Match at Delhi: DC Look to Return to W ...

Premier League: Kevin de Bruyne Gets Injured Again During Manchester C ...

Citing Sadhvi Pragya's Remarks on Karkare, Ahmed Patel Accuses BJP of ...

Foreign Secretary Gokhale to Visit China for Talks With Chinese Foreig ...

JKLF Chief Yasin Malik on Hunger Strike Against NIA Custody, His Condi ...

Forcing Lalu Prasad out of Limelight During 2019 Lok Sabha Polls is an ...

Fed Cup: Japan Lead Netherlands 2-0 After Day 1 of Relegation Playoff

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Lok Sabha polls: Congress plays coy as Varanasi prepares for Priyanka ...

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

SpiceJet hires 500 employees, including 100 pilots from grounded Jet A ...

Imran Khan's Cabinet reshuffle: Party insiders bite the dust as Pakist ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Is Novak Djokovic finding it difficult to be moti ...

Suspension of LoC trade was long in the offing, but govt must find way ...

Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

TikTok Ban in India: A timeline of events that led to the app's ban in ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.