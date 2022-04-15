HDFC Bank Q4 earnings preview | Expect PAT to grow 25% on year; revenue likely to rise 16%

India’s largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank Ltd is expected to report a 25 percent on-year increase in its profit after tax (PAT) on April 16. The bank’s net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, is expected to grow by 16 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

Experts expect the growth in NII bank will be led by a healthy growth in advances, driven by strong sequential trends in retail loans. The growth in rural and commercial banking has also been encouraging even though growth in advances in wholesale banking have been modest.

A strong liability franchise along with a pick-up in retail loan growth, primarily the unsecured segment, would support margins, experts said.

The bank had registered a standalone net profit of Rs 8,187 crore during the corresponding period last year on net revenue of 24,714 crore.

During the previous quarter, net profit stood at Rs 10,342 crore and net revenue at Rs 26,627 crore.

Analysts’ views

Net Interest Income

Kotak Institutional Equities Research expects an NII of Rs 19,777 crore, which is a growth of 15.5 percent over the last-year period. “We expect NII growth at ~15% YoY (year-on-year) led by solid loan growth of ~20 percent YoY (appears to be a bit back ended growth)”, Kotak said in its report.

Axis Securities on the other hand expect a 13.7 percent on-year growth in NII at Rs 19,458 crore while other income is expected to rise 12 percent to Rs 8,505 crore.

“NII to be supported by healthy loan growth; net interest margins (NIMs) to remain stable QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) and fee income is likely to improve,” a report from the brokerage said. However, it expects a lower treasury income to drag noninterest income down.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services forecasts the bank’s NII to grow 13.2 percent to Rs 19,380 crore and it expects a 10 percent improvement in other income which is likely to be Rs 8,370 crore against Rs 7,590 crore in the same period last year.

Operating profit

HDFC Bank is expected to generate an operating profit of Rs 17,412 crore, a growth of 12.1 percent YoY, according to a report from Kotak Institutional Equities.

“Controlled cost to support operating profit growth”, Axis Securities said, as the brokerage expects operating profit to increase by 13.5 percent on an annualised basis to Rs 17,624 crore.

Motilal Oswal has conservative estimates of 10.6 percent for growth in operating profit which it sees at Rs 17,190 crore.

Provisions

Experts expect the asset quality to improve on a yearly basis, led by lower slippages and better recovery. Accordingly, the provisions for the bank are expected to decline considerably compared to the same period a year ago.

Kotak expects a 33.2 percent on-year decline in provisions for the quarter to Rs 3,135 crore versus Rs 4,694 crore last year. On a sequential basis, provisions are seen increasing by 4.7 percent from Rs 2,994 crore.

Axis Securities expects provisions to decline by 19 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,795 crore while on a quarterly basis, an increase of 26.8 percent is likely.

Motilal Oswal, however, expects an 11 percent year-on-year decline in provisions at Rs 4,160 crore while compared to the previous quarter, the provisions could be higher by 39 percent.

Net Profit

Kotak Institutional Equities estimates a net profit for the quarter of Rs 10,478 crore, 28 percent higher than a year earlier and a marginal 1 percent more than in the previous quarter.

Axis Securities pegs the growth in net profit at 26.8 percent from last year. It expects the bank to report a net profit of Rs 10,378 crore, which would be flat on a sequential basis.

Motilal Oswal is the most conservative in its estimates as it expects the net profit of the bank to grow by a mere 18.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,690 crore while on a sequential basis, it expects the bank’s profit to decline by 6 percent.

Key Monitorables

Experts advise investors to focus on the commentary around credit cards and fee income traction; asset quality in agricultural loan book and unsecured book; slippages; near-term focus on growth recovery; segments that would drive this growth; and margin outlook.

