you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank Q1 Preview: PAT seen rising 23% on stable asset quality, interest income

Brokerages have said the bank's NII will likely rise 15-20 percent, and that it could also report a higher other-income number

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, is expected to post a 23 percent rise in its June quarter net profit to Rs 4,785.3 crore on stable asset quality and interest income, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank will declare its results for the quarter on Saturday. It had reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 3,893.8 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, is seen growing 19.2 percent year on year to Rs 11,167.4 crore, according to the Reuters poll.

Brokerages have said the bank's NII will likely rise 15-20 percent, and that it could also report a higher other-income number.

"We expect 20 percent YoY growth in advances along with stable net interest margin (NIMs). Non-interest income should be healthy, growing 21 percent YoY. We expect elevated provisioning to continue (as has been the trend since last 5 quarters). Deposits are expected to continue to show strong traction," KR Choksey said in a report.

Commentary on growth outlook for FY19, increasing competition in the retail space, and consequent margin pressure, will be watched keenly along with credit cost guidance, the brokerage said.

Prabhudas Lilladher said the bank would continue to report steady earnings growth but that its NII will be slightly weaker as NIM could be under pressure.

"Loan growth will be led by unsecured credit, home loans (as bank bought back good quantum) and corporate book," it said in a report.

Kotak Institutional Equities too expects the lender's NII growth to be marginally lower than its loan growth of around 20 percent.

"NIM will decline 10 bps QoQ. Loan growth on the corporate side (NCLT cases refinancing) could be strong along with retail (mostly led by unsecured loans)," the brokerage said in a report.

Key things to watch out for:

- Net interest income and other income growth

- Asset quality

- Impact of interest rate hike
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 01:04 pm

tags #banking #Business #Results #Results Poll

