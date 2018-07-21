HDFC Bank Q1 net profit up 18.2%, NPAs rise marginally

The country’s largest private sector lender (by market capitalization), HDFC Bank posted an 18.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its first quarter net profit at Rs 4,601.44 crore missing expectations on the back of lesser than expected growth in interest income.

The bank had posted standalone net profit of Rs 3,893.84 crore for Q1FY18. A Reuters poll of equity analysts had expected HDFC bank to post a 23 percent increase in its first quarter net profit at Rs 4,785.3 crore.

The net interest income (NII) rose by 15.4 percent YoY to Rs 10,813.57 crore in Q1FY19. Analysts had estimated NII to grow by 20 percent.

Provisions, NPAs see marginal jump

Provisions of HDFC Bank for Q1 saw a 4.5 percent increase to Rs 1,629.37 crore compared to Rs 1,558.76 crore in the year-ago period. Of this, loan loss provisions was at Rs 1,432.2 crore in Q1 as against Rs 1,343.2 crore for the year-ago period.

The bank's saw a marginal increase in the non-performing assets (NPA) rose. Gross NPA ratio rose to 1.33 percent compared to 1.30 percent sequentially and 1.24 percent in the year-ago period.

Net NPA ratio came down to 0.41 percent in Q1FY19 compared to 0.44 percent in the year ago period. In Q4FY18, it was at 0.40 percent.

On an absolute basis, gross NPA rose by 31.7 percent YoY to Rs 9,538.62 crore. Net NPA rose by 15 percent YoY to Rs 2,907.10 crore in Q1.

Other income, deposits stable

Other income (non-interest revenue) for the first quarter was Rs 3,818.1

crore, of which fees and commission income at Rs 3,171.0 crore seeing a 23 percent YoY growth.

The bank's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 14.6 percent at the end of Q1 compared to 15.6 percent a year ago.

The size of HDFC Bank's balance sheet at the end of the first quarter was up by 20.6 percent to Rs 10.8 lakh crore as against Rs 8.95 lakh crore a year ago.

The bank's total deposits grew by 20 percent YoY to Rs 8.05 lakh crore as of end of Q1. Of this, savings account deposits were at Rs 2.27 lakh crore showing a YoY growth of 17.4 percent.

HDFC Bank's total advances as of June 30, 2018 grew by 22 percent YoY to Rs 7.08 lakh crore. As per regulatory segment classification, retail loans grew by 21.6 percent and wholesale loans grew by 22.7 percent.

The core cost-to-income ratio for the quarter was at 40 percent as against 42.7 percent in the year ago period.