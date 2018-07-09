HDFC Bank Q1 loan book grows 22% to Rs 7.08 lakh crore, deposits growth at 20%

HDFC Bank said its advances grew by 21.9 percent to Rs 7.08 lakh crore for the quarter ended June 2018, compared to Rs 5.81 lakh crore in same period last year.

Loan growth was 7.5 percent compared to Rs 6.583 lakh crore in March quarter.

Deposits for the June quarter increased 20.1 percent year-on-year and 2.28 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 8.06 lakh crore, the country's second largest private sector lender said in its filing.

Deposits for the June quarter 2017 stood at Rs 6.71 lakh crore and March quarter 2018 at Rs 7.88 lakh crore.

"Its CASA ratio stood at around 41 percent as compared to 44 percent as of June 2017 and 43.5 percent as of March 2018," HDFC Bank said.

During the quarter ended June, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 9,700 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation.