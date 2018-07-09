App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank Q1 loan book grows 22% to Rs 7.08 lakh crore, deposits growth at 20%

Deposits for the June quarter increased 20.1 percent year-on-year and 2.28 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 8.06 lakh crore, the country's second largest private sector lender said in its filing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Bank said its advances grew by 21.9 percent to Rs 7.08 lakh crore for the quarter ended June 2018, compared to Rs 5.81 lakh crore in same period last year.

Loan growth was 7.5 percent compared to Rs 6.583 lakh crore in March quarter.

Deposits for the June quarter increased 20.1 percent year-on-year and 2.28 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 8.06 lakh crore, the country's second largest private sector lender said in its filing.

Deposits for the June quarter 2017 stood at Rs 6.71 lakh crore and March quarter 2018 at Rs 7.88 lakh crore.

"Its CASA ratio stood at around 41 percent as compared to 44 percent as of June 2017 and 43.5 percent as of March 2018," HDFC Bank said.

During the quarter ended June, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 9,700 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 06:47 pm

tags #HDFC Bank #Results

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.