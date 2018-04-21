HDFC Bank Q4 Net rises 20%, meets expectations; gross NPAs largely stable

HDFC Bank, the country's second largest private sector lender, reported a 20 percent rise in its net profit for the March quarter, meeting analyst expectations.

The bank's net profit stood at Rs 4,799 crore, as against Rs 3,990 crore in corresponding quarter last year, helped by robust other income of 32 percent and stable loan growth of 18.7 percent.

A Reuters poll of analysts estimated net profit to rise by 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,832 crore.

Missing expectations, Net interest income (NII), difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 18 percent to Rs 10,658 crore for the quarter under review, versus the Rs 9,055 crore posted in the year-ago period.

The Reuters poll had projected NII to rise 21 percent at Rs 10,877 crore.

Net interest margin (NIM) remained stable at 4.3 percent.

Other income comprising of fees and commissions, foreign exchange, treasury investments and other miscellaneous income, was up 22.7 percent to Rs 4,228.6 crore driven by healthy fee income of 32 percent.

While the bank's operating expenses rose 15.9 percent, its core cost-to-income ratio for the quarter improved to 40.6 percent as against 42.4 percent for the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2017.

HDFC Bank's Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Rs 13 per equity share of Rs 2 for the year ended March 31, 2018, higher than last year of Rs 11 per equity share. This would be subject to approval by the shareholders at the next annual general meeting.

Full year results

For the full year ending March 2018, HDFC Bank's net profit was at Rs 17,487 crore, up 20.2 percent, over the year ended March 31, 2017.

NII grew by 21 percent to Rs 40, 095 crore for FY18 from Rs 33,139 crore for the full year FY17.

Asset quality and NPAs

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) during the quarter deteriorated slightly to Rs 8,607 crore, constituting 1.30 percent of its total loans. This number was lower at Rs 8,235 crore, 1.29 percent of total loans in the previous quarter.

However, this number substantially increased by 46 percent from a year ago. Gross NPAs as on March end 2017 stood at Rs 5,886 crore .

The bank’s net NPA ratio sequentially improved at 0.40 percent, from 0.44 percent in the December quarter. However, it edged up from a year ago period of 0.33 percent.

Analyst view

"Growth is fairly in line with expectations and NPAs have just seen a marginaly rise of Rs 372 crore. The loan growth has been slower and below expectations. It is is likely they would have gone slow in their credit growth because of the current environment," said Siddharth Purohit, research analyst at SMC Institutional Equities.

The Aditya Puri-led private lender has largely been insulated from the large corporate bad loan trouble faced by most banks, including its peers ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Loans and provisions

Loan growth for the bank was at 18.7 percent to 6.58 lakh crore, with a 27.4 percent rise in retail book while its wholesale book growth was slower at 9.4 percent. The retail: wholesale mix was at 57:43.

Total Deposits increased by 22.5 percent to Rs 7.89 lakh crore, with current and savings deposits growing by 15.6 percent.

During the quarter under review, provisions for bad loans met expectations at Rs 1,541 crore, up 22 percent from Rs 1,262 crore in the March quarter last year. Sequentially, provisions rose by 14 percent.

Provisions as per Reuters poll were estimated to rise by 20 percent to Rs 1,515 crore.

In the third quarter, HDFC Bank had reported divergence in gross bad loans for FY17, the difference between RBI’s assessment and that reported by the lender, which stood at around Rs 2,051.76 crore. Divergence in provisions was at Rs 793.39 crore.