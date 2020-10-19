HDFC Bank Consolidated September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 16,709.09 crore, up 15.57% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 16,709.09 crore in September 2020 up 15.57% from Rs. 14458.44 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,702.86 crore in September 2020 up 16.04% from Rs. 6,638.03 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 14,797.83 crore in September 2020 up 18.19% from Rs. 12,520.19 crore in September 2019.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 14.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.10 in September 2019.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,199.35 on October 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.33% returns over the last 6 months and -1.78% over the last 12 months.