HDFC Bank Consolidated September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 14,458.44 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 14,458.44 crore in September 2019 up 0% from Rs. crore in September 2018.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 12,520.19 crore in September 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018.
HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 12.10 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2018.
HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,241.60 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.60% returns over the last 6 months and 25.11% over the last 12 months.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views hereCatch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views hereCatch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views hereFor full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .