HDFC Bank Consolidated September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 14,458.44 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Sep'19 Jun'19 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 24,333.99 23,560.50 (b) Income on Investment 5,091.38 5,250.42 (c) Int. on balances With RBI 425.05 183.19 (d) Others 166.46 182.34 Other Income 6,114.08 5,148.00 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 15,558.44 14,977.15 Employees Cost 3,194.79 3,017.45 Other Expenses 4,857.54 4,580.68 Depreciation -- -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 12,520.19 11,749.17 Provisions And Contingencies 3,091.20 2,914.34 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 9,428.99 8,834.83 Tax 2,780.19 3,144.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6,648.80 5,690.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6,648.80 5,690.80 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -10.77 -14.74 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6,638.03 5,676.06 Equity Share Capital 547.08 546.56 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.10 20.80 Diluted EPS 12.00 20.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.10 20.80 Diluted EPS 12.00 20.60 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA -- -- ii) Net NPA -- -- i) % of Gross NPA -- -- ii) % of Net NPA -- -- Return on Assets % -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Lakhs) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Lakhs) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Lakhs) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited