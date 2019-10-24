App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank Consolidated September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 14,458.44 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HDFC Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 14,458.44 crore in September 2019 up 0% from Rs. crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 12,520.19 crore in September 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 12.10 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2018.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,241.60 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.60% returns over the last 6 months and 25.11% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills24,333.9923,560.50
(b) Income on Investment5,091.385,250.42
(c) Int. on balances With RBI425.05183.19
(d) Others166.46182.34
Other Income6,114.085,148.00
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended15,558.4414,977.15
Employees Cost3,194.793,017.45
Other Expenses4,857.544,580.68
Depreciation----
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies12,520.1911,749.17
Provisions And Contingencies3,091.202,914.34
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax9,428.998,834.83
Tax2,780.193,144.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6,648.805,690.80
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6,648.805,690.80
Minority Interest----
Share Of P/L Of Associates-10.77-14.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates6,638.035,676.06
Equity Share Capital547.08546.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.----
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I----
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.1020.80
Diluted EPS12.0020.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.1020.80
Diluted EPS12.0020.60
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA----
ii) Net NPA----
i) % of Gross NPA----
ii) % of Net NPA----
Return on Assets %----
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited


First Published on Oct 24, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #HDFC Bank #Results

