HDFC Bank Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 18,523.68 crore, up 13.88% Y-o-Y

April 21, 2021 / 03:41 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HDFC Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 18,523.68 crore in March 2021 up 13.88% from Rs. 16266.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,433.78 crore in March 2021 up 15.85% from Rs. 7,280.22 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 17,018.33 crore in March 2021 up 22.45% from Rs. 13,898.36 crore in March 2020.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 15.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.30 in March 2020.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,411.90 on April 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.34% returns over the last 6 months and 49.25% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills25,898.5925,302.7825,919.24
(b) Income on Investment6,181.835,807.935,075.57
(c) Int. on balances With RBI331.69588.01641.28
(d) Others194.81152.88158.96
Other Income8,302.577,987.136,492.12
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended14,083.2414,522.6815,528.57
Employees Cost3,570.543,456.283,376.84
Other Expenses6,237.385,723.525,483.40
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies17,018.3316,136.2513,898.36
Provisions And Contingencies5,752.604,323.054,216.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11,265.7311,813.209,681.86
Tax2,821.403,053.012,385.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8,444.338,760.197,296.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8,444.338,760.197,296.71
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-10.55-9.14-16.49
Net P/L After M.I & Associates8,433.788,769.337,280.22
Equity Share Capital551.28550.77548.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.3015.9013.30
Diluted EPS15.2015.8013.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.3015.9013.30
Diluted EPS15.2015.8013.20
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #HDFC Bank #Results
first published: Apr 21, 2021 03:35 pm

