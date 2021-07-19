MARKET NEWS

HDFC Bank Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 18,035.26 crore, up 7.72% Y-o-Y

July 19, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HDFC Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 18,035.26 crore in June 2021 up 7.72% from Rs. 16743.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,922.09 crore in June 2021 up 14.36% from Rs. 6,927.24 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 16,008.24 crore in June 2021 up 16.98% from Rs. 13,684.02 crore in June 2020.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 14.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 12.60 in June 2020.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,522.35 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.65% returns over the last 6 months and 43.27% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills25,280.9625,898.5925,978.00
(b) Income on Investment6,476.456,181.835,599.41
(c) Int. on balances With RBI320.66331.69641.58
(d) Others175.69194.81132.62
Other Income6,679.878,302.574,346.98
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended14,218.5014,083.2415,608.49
Employees Cost3,643.743,570.543,301.00
Other Expenses5,063.156,237.384,105.08
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies16,008.2417,018.3313,684.02
Provisions And Contingencies5,366.335,752.604,344.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10,641.9111,265.739,339.51
Tax2,701.632,821.402,398.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7,940.288,444.336,940.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7,940.288,444.336,940.88
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-18.19-10.55-13.64
Net P/L After M.I & Associates7,922.098,433.786,927.24
Equity Share Capital552.67551.28549.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.4015.3012.60
Diluted EPS14.3015.2012.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.4015.3012.60
Diluted EPS14.3015.2012.60
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #HDFC Bank #Results
first published: Jul 19, 2021 10:44 am

