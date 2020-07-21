HDFC Bank Consolidated June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 16,743.12 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 16,743.12 crore in June 2020 up 17.92% from Rs. 14199.3 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,927.24 crore in June 2020 up 22.04% from Rs. 5,676.06 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 13,684.02 crore in June 2020 up 16.47% from Rs. 11,749.17 crore in June 2019.

HDFC Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.60 in June 2020 from Rs. 20.80 in June 2019.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,133.05 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.71% returns over the last 6 months and -1.36% over the last 12 months.