Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 09:14 AM IST

HDFC Bank Consolidated June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 16,743.12 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HDFC Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 16,743.12 crore in June 2020 up 17.92% from Rs. 14199.3 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,927.24 crore in June 2020 up 22.04% from Rs. 5,676.06 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 13,684.02 crore in June 2020 up 16.47% from Rs. 11,749.17 crore in June 2019.

HDFC Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.60 in June 2020 from Rs. 20.80 in June 2019.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,133.05 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.71% returns over the last 6 months and -1.36% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills25,978.0025,919.2423,560.50
(b) Income on Investment5,599.415,075.575,250.42
(c) Int. on balances With RBI641.58641.28183.19
(d) Others132.62158.96182.34
Other Income4,346.986,492.125,148.00
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended15,608.4915,528.5714,977.15
Employees Cost3,301.003,376.843,017.45
Other Expenses4,105.085,483.404,580.68
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies13,684.0213,898.3611,749.17
Provisions And Contingencies4,344.514,216.502,914.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9,339.519,681.868,834.83
Tax2,398.632,385.153,144.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6,940.887,296.715,690.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6,940.887,296.715,690.80
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-13.64-16.49-14.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates6,927.247,280.225,676.06
Equity Share Capital549.03548.33546.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.6013.3020.80
Diluted EPS12.6013.2020.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.6013.3020.80
Diluted EPS12.6013.2020.60
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 21, 2020 09:11 am

#Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #HDFC Bank #Results

