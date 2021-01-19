HDFC Bank Consolidated December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 17,328.92 crore, up 14.55% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 17,328.92 crore in December 2020 up 14.55% from Rs. 15127.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,769.33 crore in December 2020 up 14.49% from Rs. 7,659.65 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 16,136.25 crore in December 2020 up 17.55% from Rs. 13,727.08 crore in December 2019.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 15.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.00 in December 2019.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,483.20 on January 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.93% returns over the last 6 months and 18.19% over the last 12 months.