MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HDFC Bank Consolidated December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 17,328.92 crore, up 14.55% Y-o-Y

January 19, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HDFC Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 17,328.92 crore in December 2020 up 14.55% from Rs. 15127.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,769.33 crore in December 2020 up 14.49% from Rs. 7,659.65 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 16,136.25 crore in December 2020 up 17.55% from Rs. 13,727.08 crore in December 2019.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 15.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.00 in December 2019.

Close

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,483.20 on January 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.93% returns over the last 6 months and 18.19% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills25,302.7825,119.7625,265.90
(b) Income on Investment5,807.935,622.455,155.36
(c) Int. on balances With RBI588.01853.02619.25
(d) Others152.88147.04160.41
Other Income7,987.136,696.207,124.78
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended14,522.6815,033.1816,073.27
Employees Cost3,456.283,348.853,331.05
Other Expenses5,723.525,258.615,194.30
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies16,136.2514,797.8313,727.08
Provisions And Contingencies4,323.054,420.133,477.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11,813.2010,377.7010,249.18
Tax3,053.012,666.332,589.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8,760.197,711.377,659.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8,760.197,711.377,659.96
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-9.14-8.51-0.31
Net P/L After M.I & Associates8,769.337,702.867,659.65
Equity Share Capital550.77550.37547.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.9014.0014.00
Diluted EPS15.8014.0013.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.9014.0014.00
Diluted EPS15.8014.0013.90
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #HDFC Bank #Results
first published: Jan 19, 2021 09:00 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.