HDFC Bank Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 15,127.65 crore, up 13.13% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 15,127.65 crore in December 2019 up 13.13% from Rs. 13371.77 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,659.65 crore in December 2019 up 29.81% from Rs. 5,900.87 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 13,727.08 crore in December 2019 up 19.2% from Rs. 11,516.21 crore in December 2018.

HDFC Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 14.00 in December 2019 from Rs. 10.90 in December 2018.

HDFC Bank shares closed at 1,278.15 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.63% returns over the last 6 months and 19.88% over the last 12 months.