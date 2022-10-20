 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC AMC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 544.72 crore, up 0.44% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 544.72 crore in September 2022 up 0.44% from Rs. 542.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 364.13 crore in September 2022 up 5.73% from Rs. 344.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 508.78 crore in September 2022 up 6.62% from Rs. 477.17 crore in September 2021.

HDFC AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 17.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.16 in September 2021.

HDFC AMC shares closed at 1,960.30 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months and -32.51% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 544.72 521.58 542.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 544.72 521.58 542.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 83.85 77.99 79.84
Depreciation 13.22 13.50 13.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.30 53.94 51.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 391.35 376.15 397.51
Other Income 104.21 11.32 66.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 495.56 387.47 463.58
Interest 2.43 2.49 2.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 493.13 384.98 461.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 493.13 384.98 461.37
Tax 129.00 70.79 116.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 364.13 314.19 344.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 364.13 314.19 344.38
Equity Share Capital 106.66 106.65 106.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.07 14.73 16.16
Diluted EPS 17.06 14.72 16.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.07 14.73 16.16
Diluted EPS 17.06 14.72 16.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
