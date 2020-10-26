HDFC AMC Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 456.25 crore, down 8.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 456.25 crore in September 2020 down 8.38% from Rs. 498.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 338.06 crore in September 2020 down 8.2% from Rs. 368.24 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 479.22 crore in September 2020 up 8.35% from Rs. 442.27 crore in September 2019.

HDFC AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.88 in September 2020 from Rs. 17.32 in September 2019.

HDFC AMC shares closed at 2,309.70 on October 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.52% returns over the last 6 months and -24.52% over the last 12 months.