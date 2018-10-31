HDFC AMC Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 480.36 crore, up 0% Q-o-Q

Sep'18 Jun'18 Net Sales/Income from operations 480.36 471.23 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 480.36 471.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 54.37 53.78 Depreciation 3.07 2.60 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 160.59 150.13 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 262.33 264.72 Other Income 34.88 29.92 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 297.21 294.64 Interest -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 297.21 294.64 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 297.21 294.64 Tax 91.30 89.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 205.91 205.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 205.91 205.26 Equity Share Capital 106.17 105.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.71 9.70 Diluted EPS 9.69 9.68 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.71 9.70 Diluted EPS 9.69 9.68 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited