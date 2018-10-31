HDFC AMC Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 480.36 crore, up 0% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Asset Management Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 480.36 crore in September 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.
HDFC AMC shares closed at 1,370.40 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.54% returns over the last 6 months and -24.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|480.36
|471.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|480.36
|471.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.37
|53.78
|Depreciation
|3.07
|2.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|160.59
|150.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|262.33
|264.72
|Other Income
|34.88
|29.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|297.21
|294.64
|Interest
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|297.21
|294.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|297.21
|294.64
|Tax
|91.30
|89.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|205.91
|205.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|205.91
|205.26
|Equity Share Capital
|106.17
|105.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.71
|9.70
|Diluted EPS
|9.69
|9.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.71
|9.70
|Diluted EPS
|9.69
|9.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited