HDFC AMC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 516.28 crore, up 2.65% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 516.28 crore in March 2022 up 2.65% from Rs. 502.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 343.55 crore in March 2022 up 8.69% from Rs. 316.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 458.11 crore in March 2022 up 4.36% from Rs. 438.97 crore in March 2021.

HDFC AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 16.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.84 in March 2021.

HDFC AMC shares closed at 2,087.35 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and -27.15% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 516.28 549.67 502.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 516.28 549.67 502.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 71.43 77.47 63.83
Depreciation 13.41 13.34 13.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.39 57.77 42.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 380.05 401.09 382.71
Other Income 64.65 86.21 42.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 444.70 487.30 425.35
Interest 2.05 2.15 2.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 442.65 485.15 423.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 442.65 485.15 423.01
Tax 99.10 125.40 106.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 343.55 359.75 316.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 343.55 359.75 316.08
Equity Share Capital 106.64 106.60 106.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.11 16.88 14.84
Diluted EPS 16.10 16.86 14.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.11 16.88 14.84
Diluted EPS 16.10 16.86 14.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

