HDFC AMC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 516.28 crore, up 2.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 516.28 crore in March 2022 up 2.65% from Rs. 502.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 343.55 crore in March 2022 up 8.69% from Rs. 316.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 458.11 crore in March 2022 up 4.36% from Rs. 438.97 crore in March 2021.

HDFC AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 16.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.84 in March 2021.

HDFC AMC shares closed at 2,087.35 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and -27.15% over the last 12 months.