HDFC AMC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 521.58 crore, up 2.86% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 521.58 crore in June 2022 up 2.86% from Rs. 507.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 314.19 crore in June 2022 down 9.05% from Rs. 345.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 400.97 crore in June 2022 down 16.79% from Rs. 481.86 crore in June 2021.

HDFC AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.22 in June 2021.

HDFC AMC shares closed at 1,901.75 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.81% returns over the last 6 months and -34.10% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 521.58 516.28 507.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 521.58 516.28 507.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 77.99 71.43 83.46
Depreciation 13.50 13.41 13.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.94 51.39 42.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 376.15 380.05 367.44
Other Income 11.32 64.65 100.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 387.47 444.70 468.35
Interest 2.49 2.05 2.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 384.98 442.65 466.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 384.98 442.65 466.12
Tax 70.79 99.10 120.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 314.19 343.55 345.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 314.19 343.55 345.45
Equity Share Capital 106.65 106.64 106.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.73 16.11 16.22
Diluted EPS 14.72 16.10 16.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.73 16.11 16.22
Diluted EPS 14.72 16.10 16.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:00 am
