HDFC AMC Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 507.08 crore, up 23.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 507.08 crore in June 2021 up 23.23% from Rs. 411.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 345.45 crore in June 2021 up 14.25% from Rs. 302.36 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 481.86 crore in June 2021 up 21.59% from Rs. 396.30 crore in June 2020.

HDFC AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 16.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 14.20 in June 2020.

HDFC AMC shares closed at 3,061.10 on August 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.18% returns over the last 6 months and 26.95% over the last 12 months.