Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC AMC Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 411.49 crore, down 18.42% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 411.49 crore in June 2020 down 18.42% from Rs. 504.39 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.36 crore in June 2020 up 3.62% from Rs. 291.79 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 396.30 crore in June 2020 down 10.76% from Rs. 444.09 crore in June 2019.

HDFC AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 14.20 in June 2020 from Rs. 13.72 in June 2019.

HDFC AMC shares closed at 2,494.65 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.61% returns over the last 6 months and 16.34% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations411.49476.13504.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations411.49476.13504.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost52.6143.1556.68
Depreciation13.7313.3911.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses42.4061.3051.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax302.75358.29383.85
Other Income79.82-26.5148.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax382.57331.78432.21
Interest2.202.212.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax380.37329.57429.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax380.37329.57429.92
Tax78.0179.74138.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities302.36249.83291.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period302.36249.83291.79
Equity Share Capital106.42106.40106.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.2011.7413.72
Diluted EPS14.1711.7213.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.2011.7413.72
Diluted EPS14.1711.7213.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #HDFC AMC #HDFC Asset Management Company #Results

