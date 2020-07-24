HDFC AMC Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 411.49 crore, down 18.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 411.49 crore in June 2020 down 18.42% from Rs. 504.39 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.36 crore in June 2020 up 3.62% from Rs. 291.79 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 396.30 crore in June 2020 down 10.76% from Rs. 444.09 crore in June 2019.

HDFC AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 14.20 in June 2020 from Rs. 13.72 in June 2019.

HDFC AMC shares closed at 2,494.65 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.61% returns over the last 6 months and 16.34% over the last 12 months.