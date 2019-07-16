HDFC AMC Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 504.39 crore, up 7.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 504.39 crore in June 2019 up 7.04% from Rs. 471.23 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 291.79 crore in June 2019 up 42.16% from Rs. 205.26 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 444.09 crore in June 2019 up 49.4% from Rs. 297.24 crore in June 2018.

HDFC AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 13.72 in June 2019 from Rs. 9.70 in June 2018.

HDFC AMC shares closed at 1,934.80 on July 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 30.82% returns over the last 6 months