HDFC AMC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 559.56 crore, up 1.8% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 559.56 crore in December 2022 up 1.8% from Rs. 549.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 369.40 crore in December 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 359.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 516.48 crore in December 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 500.64 crore in December 2021.

HDFC Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 559.56 544.72 549.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 559.56 544.72 549.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 78.98 83.85 77.47
Depreciation 13.37 13.22 13.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.47 56.30 57.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 399.74 391.35 401.09
Other Income 103.37 104.21 86.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 503.11 495.56 487.30
Interest 2.39 2.43 2.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 500.72 493.13 485.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 500.72 493.13 485.15
Tax 131.32 129.00 125.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 369.40 364.13 359.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 369.40 364.13 359.75
Equity Share Capital 106.69 106.66 106.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.32 17.07 16.88
Diluted EPS 17.31 17.06 16.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.32 17.07 16.88
Diluted EPS 17.31 17.06 16.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited