HDFC AMC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 559.56 crore, up 1.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 559.56 crore in December 2022 up 1.8% from Rs. 549.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 369.40 crore in December 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 359.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 516.48 crore in December 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 500.64 crore in December 2021.