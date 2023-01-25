English
    HDFC AMC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 559.56 crore, up 1.8% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Asset Management Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 559.56 crore in December 2022 up 1.8% from Rs. 549.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 369.40 crore in December 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 359.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 516.48 crore in December 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 500.64 crore in December 2021.

    HDFC Asset Management Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations559.56544.72549.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations559.56544.72549.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.9883.8577.47
    Depreciation13.3713.2213.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.4756.3057.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax399.74391.35401.09
    Other Income103.37104.2186.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax503.11495.56487.30
    Interest2.392.432.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax500.72493.13485.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax500.72493.13485.15
    Tax131.32129.00125.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities369.40364.13359.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period369.40364.13359.75
    Equity Share Capital106.69106.66106.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.3217.0716.88
    Diluted EPS17.3117.0616.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.3217.0716.88
    Diluted EPS17.3117.0616.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited