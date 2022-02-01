HDFC AMC Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 549.67 crore, up 14.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 549.67 crore in December 2021 up 14.07% from Rs. 481.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 359.75 crore in December 2021 down 2.58% from Rs. 369.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 500.64 crore in December 2021 up 0.36% from Rs. 498.82 crore in December 2020.

HDFC AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.88 in December 2021 from Rs. 17.34 in December 2020.

HDFC AMC shares closed at 2,205.20 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.21% returns over the last 6 months and -25.40% over the last 12 months.