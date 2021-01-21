MARKET NEWS

HDFC AMC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 481.86 crore, down 8.17% Y-o-Y

January 21, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HDFC Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 481.86 crore in December 2020 down 8.17% from Rs. 524.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 369.26 crore in December 2020 up 4.74% from Rs. 352.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 498.82 crore in December 2020 up 3.73% from Rs. 480.87 crore in December 2019.

HDFC AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 17.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 16.58 in December 2019.

HDFC AMC shares closed at 3,207.00 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.22% returns over the last 6 months and -1.17% over the last 12 months.

HDFC Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations481.86456.25524.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations481.86456.25524.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost56.8653.4557.05
Depreciation14.0014.0612.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses39.2337.2854.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax371.77351.46400.97
Other Income113.05113.7067.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax484.82465.16468.23
Interest2.202.212.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax482.62462.95466.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax482.62462.95466.03
Tax113.36124.89113.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities369.26338.06352.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period369.26338.06352.55
Equity Share Capital106.47106.45106.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.3415.8816.58
Diluted EPS17.3115.8516.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.3415.8816.58
Diluted EPS17.3115.8516.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:22 am

