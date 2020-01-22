HDFC AMC Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 524.73 crore, up 9.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 524.73 crore in December 2019 up 9.99% from Rs. 477.09 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.55 crore in December 2019 up 44.93% from Rs. 243.26 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 480.87 crore in December 2019 up 29.26% from Rs. 372.01 crore in December 2018.

HDFC AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 16.58 in December 2019 from Rs. 11.45 in December 2018.

HDFC AMC shares closed at 3,179.45 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.21% returns over the last 6 months and 114.62% over the last 12 months.