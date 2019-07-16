App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC AMC reports 42% growth in Q1 profit, AUM grows 18%

HDFC AMC has additionally purchased NCDs amounting to Rs 33.26 crore on July 1, 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Asset Management Company said its profit in the quarter ended June 2019 grew 42.2 percent to Rs 292 crore with asset under management growth of 18 percent YoY.

Its profit in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal stood at Rs 205.3 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 7 percent YoY to Rs 504.4 crore in June quarter.

Close

Fees and commission expenses in Q1 were down 86 percent to Rs 11.4 crore YoY while other income grew 61.4 percent to Rs 48.36 crore YoY.

The investment manager of HDFC Mutual Fund said its assets under management at Rs 3.56 lakh crore increased 18 percent YoY with having a 14.7 percent market share in total AUM of the mutual fund industry.

The company further said, "We provided liquidity arrangement to certain fixed maturity plans of HDFC MF in Q1. Liquidity arrangement entailed the acquisition of such NCDs by the company from these FMPs. These NCDs are secured by a pledge of certain listed equity shares."

HDFC AMC has additionally purchased NCDs amounting to Rs 33.26 crore on July 1, 2019.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,973.00, up Rs 38.35, or 1.98 percent on the BSE at 1509 hours IST.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #HDFC AMC #HDFC Asset Management Company #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.